Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.55. 41,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 164,878 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.