Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 128.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $160.28.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 921.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.