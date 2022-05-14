BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,478.57 ($30.56).

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON:BHP traded up GBX 61 ($0.75) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,596 ($32.01). The company had a trading volume of 2,508,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm has a market cap of £131.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,756.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,426.06. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.48).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

