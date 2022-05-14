bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.13

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.13 and last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.80.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

