Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.