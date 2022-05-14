Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

BLKLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.