BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the April 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

NYSE BNY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 119,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,156. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

