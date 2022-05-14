BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 515.63 ($6.36).

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.62) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($457.96). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($384.48). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 255 shares of company stock valued at $99,206.

Shares of BP traded up GBX 14.55 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 414.70 ($5.11). 37,755,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a market cap of £80.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 386.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.80. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 430.75 ($5.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

