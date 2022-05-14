BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 400 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.61) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.27) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.66) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday.

LON BP.B remained flat at $GBX 177.50 ($2.19) during trading on Friday. 1,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.79.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

