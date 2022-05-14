Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 53.0% in April

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the April 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 135,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,521. The company has a market cap of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.69. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

