Brokerages Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Snap One posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 101,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Snap One has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $942.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

