Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will announce $693.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.10 million. Stepan posted sales of $595.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

SCL traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.74. 60,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,076. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.00. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Stepan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stepan by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

