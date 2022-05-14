Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.72 Million

Brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will post $57.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $128.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $45.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $272.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.90 million to $437.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $262.21 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $466.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.64. 1,288,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.