Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

DRI traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.07. 817,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $61,582,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

