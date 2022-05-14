Brokerages Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTRP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Field Trip Health stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,337,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,467,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 476,759 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126,735 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

