Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will post $298.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $308.03 million. Funko reported sales of $236.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 99,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $1,797,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,518,945 shares of company stock worth $29,622,665. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Funko by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 168.6% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Funko by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,113 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

