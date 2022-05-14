Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTAGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

MGTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 276,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,057. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 123.3% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.