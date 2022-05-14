Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will report $590,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 million and the lowest is $40,000.00. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $55.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $101.04 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,811. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $938.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

