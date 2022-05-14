Brokerages Expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million.

Several research firms have commented on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Valens stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 194,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,915. Valens has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valens by 26.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

