Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target at $58.30

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.30.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

