Brokerages Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Target Price at GBX 413.75

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.10).

BRW has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.67) to GBX 425 ($5.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 515 ($6.35). 1,070,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,399. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 377.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 527 ($6.50).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($59,687.24).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

