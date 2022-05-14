Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT at $88.80

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLVHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €56.00 ($58.95) to €51.00 ($53.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($84.21) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($158.95) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.