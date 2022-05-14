Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $21.83

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of PK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,223. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

