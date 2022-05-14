Brokers Offer Predictions for LENSAR, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LENSAR in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LENSAR’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LNSR opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.06. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 57.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.