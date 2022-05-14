Brokers Offer Predictions for LENSAR, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LENSAR in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LENSAR’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LNSR opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.06. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 57.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

