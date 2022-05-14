BSCPAD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $418,574.00 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $418,574.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00530347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037144 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,061.97 or 2.01155409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008578 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

