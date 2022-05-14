Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 312,538 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,538 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Raytheon Technologies worth $240,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

