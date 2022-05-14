CaixaPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00530347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037144 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,061.97 or 2.01155409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008578 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars.

