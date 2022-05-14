Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $145.99. The company had a trading volume of 792,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $120.13 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after buying an additional 139,016 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.