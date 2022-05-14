Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

