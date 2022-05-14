Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of VRAY opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 1,065,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,994,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,245.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

