Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $248,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Maximus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MMS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

