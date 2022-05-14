Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.