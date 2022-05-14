Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 500 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $304.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.12 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.