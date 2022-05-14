Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 137,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Camtek has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camtek by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

