Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$212.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$225.82.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$175.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$163.70 and a 12 month high of C$213.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$183.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

