CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $40.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

