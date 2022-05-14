CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $45.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARG. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

CarGurus stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $5,319,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $315,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

