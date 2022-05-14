Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.77). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. 40,862,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,523,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.02. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

