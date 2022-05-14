Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 542 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.59. 478,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,168. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.