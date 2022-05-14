Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,160 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,160 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,856 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.15. 1,074,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.