Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,419. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

