Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,020. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

