Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 486,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,538. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

