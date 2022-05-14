Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 20.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Eaton by 11.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.33. 2,813,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $138.69 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

