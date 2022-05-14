Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.0% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,116,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $617,821,000 after purchasing an additional 107,537 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.91. 6,549,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

