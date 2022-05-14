Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

UNP stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

