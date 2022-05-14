Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,443. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.13 and its 200-day moving average is $352.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,603 shares of company stock valued at $166,308,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

