Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,837. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

