Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ceapro stock remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Friday. Ceapro has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.