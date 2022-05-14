Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 217,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,272. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.84.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
