Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 217,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,272. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

